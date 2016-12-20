 
MENAFN - 20/12/2016
(MENAFN) United Development Co. and Commercial Bank have inked a financing deal worth almost USD200mn to fund the building of Al Mutahidah Towers.

Accordingly, the firm aims to support its investment projects among adequate funding and to develop quality products and services that make a unique living experience.

Al Mutahidah Towers is considered will play a key role of receiving real estate excellence and in building on the successful completion of The Pearl commercial Towers this year.

In addition, Commercial Bank will finance the building of the high-quality Al Mutahidah Towers with a leading Qatari firm.
