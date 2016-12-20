Dec 22 2016 - After years fleeing IS, tragedy hits Iraqi family in Mosul, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) IRBIL, Iraq: The 15-year-old Iraqi boy was lying in a hospital bed recovering from his wounds when his brother brought him the news: Their father, a few rooms over, had just ...





Dec 22 2016 - Turkish Army: 138 terrorists neutralized in Syria, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) ANKARA: Turkish Army has said that 138 Islamic State terrorists were killed and many others were wounded in Syria's Al-Bab region within the Operation Euphrates Shield ...





Dec 22 2016 - Fall of Aleppo shines harsh light on UN, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) United Nations, United States: The warning from the UN envoy could not have been starker: Pounded by a near-daily barrage of air strikes, Aleppo would be totally destroyed by ...





Dec 22 2016 - Palestinian shot dead in Northern Occupied Jerusalem, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Occupied Jerusalem: A Palestinian was shot dead by the Israeli forces during a clashes that took place in Qalandiya refugee camp and Kafr Aqab village, north occupied ...





Dec 22 2016 - Four aid workers killed in mortar attacks in Mosul, U.N. says, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) ERBIL, Iraq: Four Iraqi aid workers and at least seven civilians were killed by indiscriminate mortar fire this week during aid distribution in two separate incidents in ...





Dec 22 2016 - Aleppo evacutions continue, 'last convoys' expected, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Aleppo, Syria: Evacuations from rebel-held parts of Aleppo continued overnight with dozens of vehicles leaving the city and the operation likely to end on Thursday, aid ...





Dec 22 2016 - Occupation forces launch arrests campaign in West Bank, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Ramallah:Israeli occupation forces arrested a young Palestinian man at dawn Thursday in Tulkarm city after barging into his house. The Palestinian Prisoners Club in ...





Dec 22 2016 - 4,000 fighters have left Aleppo in latest stage, thousands await evacuation - Red Cross, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) GENEVA:More than 4,000 fighters were evacuated overnight from east Aleppo to opposition-held areas, under an agreement between the warring sides overseen by the International ...





Dec 22 2016 - Turkey vows to battle on after 14 troops killed in Syria, The Peninsula

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Istanbul: Turkey on Thursday vowed to press on with the fight against "terror", a day after 14 Turkish soldiers were killed by jihadists in an intensifying battle ...





Dec 22 2016 - Gold prices rise on global cues, jewellers' buying, Khaleej Times

(MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Snapping two-day losing streak, gold regained some sheen by rising Rs100 to 27,950 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Wednesday on a firm global trend and increased buying ...