Moreover, the fall in exports was due to a dip in oil and gas prices in global markets and also a decline in non-oil exports.



Additonally, the average price of Oman Crude fell by 31.5 percent to USD39.3 per barrel for the Jan-Nov period of this year from USD57.4 a barrel for 2015.



Meanwhile, crude oil exports showed a 35.9 percent decline, while liquefied natural gas exports were down by 33.4 percent.

