(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- The number of dishonoured cheques is on the rise in Oman and as a result, there has been an increase in criminal cases and complaints filed with the Public Prosecution.

Dr Rashid bin Obaid al Kaabi, head of Public Prosecution, Al Khoudh, said in a statement that more cheques are being issued without sufficient balance in the account these days and as a result the number of bounced cheques is on the rise with an average of 3,574 cases reported every year.

Dr Rashid bin Obaid al Kaabi, head of Public Prosecution, Al Khoudh, said in a statement that more cheques are being issued without sufficient balance in the account these days and as a result the number of bounced cheques is on the rise with an average of 3,574 cases reported every year.

Dr Kaabi said that before issuing a cheque, the issuer nee to make sure that he/she has sufficient balance in the account.

'Article 290 of the Oman Penal Code states that the bouncing of a cheque will be considered as a crime committed by issuer of the cheque. According to the law, anyone who issues a cheque without having sufficient funds in their account can be sentenced to a jail term of three months to two years and can also be fined RO10-RO500.'

Dr Kaabi said that many people are unaware that the penalty for cheque bouncing can include a jail term. They often do not factor in the negative consequences of cheque bouncing at the time of issuing one.

Cheques that are given as guarantee cheques for loan repayments or for rent/payment of installments form a large number of the total number of bounced cheque cases filed in the country.