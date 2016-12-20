(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- The award ceremony of the fifth edition of the Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature will be held at the Al Wahat Club in Muscat on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held under the patronage of H E Dr Madeeha bint Ahmedbin Nassir al Shaibaniyah, Minister of Education and chairperson of the Omani National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

Ministers, undersecretaries, representatives of the Arab cultural awards, namely the Secretary-General of theSultan bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Foundation, the Secretary General of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Award for Translation, Secretary General of the Ayeb Saleh International Award for Creative Writing, and a representative of the Abu Dhabi Authority for Tourism and Culture will attend the event.

The ceremony will also inlude a speech by Habib bin Mohammed al Riyami, Secretary-General of Sultan Qaboos Higher Centre for Culture and Science, which will be followed by a musical performance by the Omani Society for Amateur Oud. The ceremony will begin with H E Dr Madeeha presenting the Order of Merit for Culture and Science, Arts and Literature to three winners in the areas of translation, folklore arts of Oman and novel.

The fields of the sixth edition of the 2017 Sultan Qaboos Award for Culture, Arts and Literature (open for Arabs) will also be revealed at the end of the ceremony. Awards in earlier editions were handed in the field of literature, arts and culture such as historical studies, contemporary thought issues and educational studies, as well as studies in the Arabic language, painting and music.