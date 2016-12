(MENAFN - Muscat Daily) Muscat- The sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Housing will take part in the 33rd session of the Arab Housing Ministers' Council and the fourthArab Housing Conference from Tuesday. The conference will be held in yadh till Thursday.

The delegation will be led by H E Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed al Shabibi, Minister of Housing. The meeting will discuss a number of topics related to the housing sector.